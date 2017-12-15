Chiefs place Mitch Morse on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs won’t get starting center Mitch Morse back this season.

Morse was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Chargers with a foot injury and the team announced on Friday that he’s been placed on injured reserve. Morse also missed last Sunday’s win over the Raiders and has played in just seven games overall this season.

Zach Fulton has moved from left guard to replace Morse at center with Bryan Witzmann taking over for Fulton at his former spot.

The Chiefs filled Morse’s roster spot by promoting cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad. Reaser played 29 games for the 49ers over the last three seasons after being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.