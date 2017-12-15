Colts approaching NFL record they’d rather avoid

Getty Images

The Colts probably can’t catch the Browns for the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have something to play for.

With last night’s come-from-ahead loss to the Broncos, the Colts are approaching NFL history.

They’ve taken the lead into halftime nine times this season, and seven times they’ve lost those games. Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that’s one game away from an NFL record.

Five of those seven times, it’s happened in the fourth quarter, and coach Chuck Pagano has referred to it as a “self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Thursday, the Colts turned a 10-0 lead in the second quarter and a 10-7 halftime lead into a 25-13 loss — a remarkable 18-3 second-half giveback that came at the hands of Broncos backup quarterback Brock Osweiler.

That means it was the fifth time this season they’ve blown double-digit leads, three of those at home. They’ve been outscored 223-91 in the second half this year.

The Colts still have two chances to avoid history (or embrace it), next Saturday at Baltimore before their finale at home against the Texans.