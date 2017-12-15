Colts tight end Brandon Williams released from hospital with concussion

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams has been released from the hospital and returned to Lucas Oil Stadium prior to the conclusion of Thursday night’s game with the Denver Broncos.

According to Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Williams had been diagnosed with a concussion after a collision with Broncos linebacker Deiontrez Mount on a punt. Williams was a blocker on the play and his helmet collided with Mount’s as he absorbed contact from the Broncos defender.

Williams collapsed to the turf and trainers forced him to stay down on the ground as he tried to get up after the play. He was stabilized, strapped to a back board and taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

Pagano said Williams was back in the team’s training room after the game.

“It was a pretty scary thing … but he’s back here,” Pagano said. “He’s doing well.”

Williams was diagnosed with spinal stenosis at the University of Oregon, which brought his college playing days to an end. However, he was later cleared to play football again and worked his way onto the roster of the Carolina Panthers in 2013.

He’s in his fifth season in the NFL, spending time with the Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Colts.