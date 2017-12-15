Cooper Kupp breaks team rookie record for catches in a season

Getty Images

The Rams didn’t draft Cooper Kupp until the third round. They got a steal with the 69th overall choice.

Kupp has more catches, more yards and more touchdowns than the three wide receivers drafted in the first round combined. He already has set the team rookie record for receptions and needs 142 receiving yards to break another franchise rookie mark.

“As soon as you flip [his college tape] on, in terms of some of the traits and characteristics that you’re looking for, he was a guy that jumped off the screen at you,” coach Sean McVay said, via quotes distributed by the team, “and fortunately we were able to end up getting him. I remember kind of jokingly saying, ‘Oh, yeah we’re going to get this guy,’ and it ended up working out for us in the end.”

Kupp has 56 receptions for 783 yards and four touchdowns. Corey Davis, John Ross and Mike Williams, the three rookie wide receivers drafted in the top 10, have combined for 35 catches for 343 yards.

Former Rams wide receiver Eddie Kennison lost his team rookie record for receptions, and his receiving yards record is in danger. Kennison, the 18th overall selection in 1996, had 54 catches for 924 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie.