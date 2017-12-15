Despite taking shot at Jaguar’s knee, Michael Bennett escapes NFL discipline

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett took a shot at Jaguars center Brandon Linder’s knee at the end of Sunday’s game, and although he picked up a personal foul penalty in the ensuing fracas, the NFL didn’t discipline him.

The league has confirmed that Bennett wasn’t fined for the incident.

That’s a surprise, to say the least: Bennett was still going at Linder’s knee long after Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had kneeled down.

The ending of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville was ugly, both on the field and in the stands, where Jaguars fans were throwing things at Seahawks players. Bennett was part of the ugliness, and it’s shocking the league didn’t do anything about it.