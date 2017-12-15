Eli Apple fined by Giants for tweeting during game

Getty Images

It’s been a rough year for New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple.

Apple was fined an undisclosed amount by the Giants for tweeting during last Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Apple was inactive for the game and not in uniform. However, tweeting from the sidelines, or in the immediate aftermath of games, is prohibited by the league.

“I wasn’t confused. It was just a mistake by me,” Apple said Thursday.

Apple hasn’t played in over a month as he’s been inactive for the Giants’ last four games. While the policy against tweeting is a league rule, the Giants fining him takes care of the matter and he won’t be fined by the league as well.

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo had expressed his disappointment in Apple’s decision.

Apple’s mother had brain surgery in November. He’s had trouble getting on the field at times this season, especially recently. The tweeting incident doesn’t help either, especially after Apple reportedly threatened to walk out of team headquarters as coaches and teammates questioned his effort at times. He also denied having conversations with safety Landon Collins after Collins said he had a sit down with Apple to tell him the team needed him.

It’s been a rocky sophomore season in the New York for Apple, but he says he’s still committed to the Giants and accepts his situation with the team.

“Of course. I’m blessed to be where I am right now,” Apple said. “I appreciate everything being here, alive. Football is something I love to do. It’s a blessing. You don’t want to take it for granted. I definitely want to be here, to be honest.”