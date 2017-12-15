Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Celebrating DT Kyle Williams‘ career with the Bills.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is coming off his best game of the year.

DE Trey Flowers hopes to be in the Patriots lineup on Sunday.

The Jets just wanted to take their ball and go home last weekend.

The Ravens hope to do a better job on Josh Gordon than they did on Antonio Brown.

Checking in on Bengals CB William Jackson’s development.

Browns WR Josh Gordon thinks officials missed a pass interference call early in last Sunday’s loss.

Steelers WR Darrius Heyward-Bey likes the comic book movies.

The Texans expect a physical game from the Jaguars.

CB Quincy Wilson was among the young Colts who got a lot of playing time on Thursday night.

Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye is thinking about a win, not his past with the Texans.

T Taylor Lewan was back on the practice field for the Titans.

WR Cody Latimer had a big role in Thursday’s Broncos win.

WR Albert Wilson is a key offensive piece for the Chiefs.

The Chargers thinks CB Casey Hayward will be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

Will the Raiders stick with offensive coordinator Todd Downing?

Cowboys T La'el Collins is preparing to face Khalil Mack.

Musing about what the Giants gain from having CB Eli Apple around.

Will the Eagles need another miracle at the Meadowlands this weekend?

The downward trend for the Redskins will cost some people their jobs.

Are the Bears on the right track?

A win over the Bears won’t make it any easier to believe in the Lions.

The Packers used to play with Julius Peppers, but they’ll have to stop him this weekend.

The Vikings are testing their tight end depth this week.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn reminisced about Tommy Nobis after Nobis’ death.

Tyler Larsen has proven to be a useful part of the Panthers offensive line.

Saints WR Michael Thomas will wear a visor after getting poked in the eye.

How hot is the seat under Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter?

C A.Q. Shipley has been the constant on the Cardinals offensive line.

Rams CB Trumaine Johnson said he won’t let his mouth get the team in trouble anymore.

Can 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo put some life into Levi’s Stadium?

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is preparing to face the best defensive player he’s lined up against in Aaron Donald.