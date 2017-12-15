Garrett Celek, Benardrick McKinney each fined $18,231

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney and 49ers tight end Garrett Celek had a costly day for different plays during San Francisco’s victory over Houston on Sunday.

McKinney was penalized for a third-quarter hit on Jimmy Garoppolo, drawing a 15-yard roughing penalty. Garoppolo completed the pass to Marquise Goodwin for 13 yards, and with the penalty tacked on, it moved the 49ers into Houston territory. The 49ers got a field goal out of the drive.

McKinney got a fine of $18,231.

Celek was fined for his tackle on Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson in the first quarter. Jackson intercepted Garoppolo, and Celek made the horse collar tackle.

The league fined Celek $18,231.