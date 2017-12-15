Jerome Felton ready to retire, unless someone needs him soon

Getty Images

If Jerome Felton doesn’t get a call in the next few weeks, he’s going to call it a career.

The veteran fullback told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he was retiring after this season, one way or another.

He isn’t on a roster at the moment, which makes the process easier, but he said he’d be receptive if a team needed a lead-blocker down the stretch. But otherwise, he’s done.

“I guess if I were to get a call over the next few weeks I would answer, but this will be my last year regardless,” Felton said. “I had a good run. I’m happy with how my career has went. I played a long time, but times are changing for fullbacks. I’m not going to just hang around waiting for a call. That’s not my mentality.”

The 31-year-old Felton played nine seasons, and went to the Pro Bowl blocking for Adrian Peterson in 2012, when Peterson ran for 2,097. He also played for the Bills the last two seasons, but wasn’t re-signed as a free agent. He’s also spent time with the Lions, Colts, and Panthers.

“That would be my best memory football-wise,” Felton said of 2012. “We made the playoffs and I made the Pro Bowl, and Adrian and I were friends and we really worked well together.

“But also blocking for LeSean [McCoy of the Bills] for two years is a great memory. I think he’s a future Hall of Famer. I will tell my grandkids that I blocked for two of the best running backs to play the game.”

Felton has since earned an MBA from the University of Miami and is looking at business opportunities.