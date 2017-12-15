Jerry Richardson being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct

Getty Images

The Panthers announced on Friday that team owner Jerry Richardson is under investigation for workplace misconduct.

An internal investigation into the unspecified allegations against Richardson is being led by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP, and will be overseen by limited owner and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles. Team spokesman Steven Drummond called Bowles “a trusted leader of unquestioned integrity” and said he will lead an “honest and thorough” investigation.

“The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct. The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.”

In a statement to Jim Trotter of ESPN, who had the first report of the investigation, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he has a “strong relationship” with and “enormous respect” for Richardson while adding that he “will wait for the results of the investigation before making any judgment.”