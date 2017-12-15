Jerry Richardson being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct

Posted by Josh Alper on December 15, 2017, 6:09 PM EST
The Panthers announced on Friday that team owner Jerry Richardson is under investigation for workplace misconduct.

An internal investigation into the unspecified allegations against Richardson is being led by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP, and will be overseen by limited owner and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles. Team spokesman Steven Drummond called Bowles “a trusted leader of unquestioned integrity” and said he will lead an “honest and thorough” investigation.

“The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct. The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.”

In a statement to Jim Trotter of ESPN, who had the first report of the investigation, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he has a “strong relationship” with and “enormous respect” for Richardson while adding that he “will wait for the results of the investigation before making any judgment.”

38 responses to “Jerry Richardson being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct

  5. What authority does Goodell have if the allegations against Richardson prove to be true ? Now, if someone could just accuse Goodell of something like that, just to get rid of that clown.

  7. “Team spokesman Steven Drummond called Bowles “a trusted leader of unquestioned integrity” and said he will lead an “honest and thorough” investigation.”
    ———————-

    I think we all have learned the hard way that those words are absolutely meaningless as it relates to the NFL.

  8. It’s too bad for the Panthers that Jerry Richardson is being investigated. But not for my Packers. We like distractions for our opponents right before we play them.

  9. Years ago i used to think Mr Richardson was one of the few classy ones. Many jading years later i’m not at all shocked to find out otherwise, that’s basically just how society is structured. Money and sexuality are glorified endlessly, and those who have the money assume the other comes hand in hand. There is someone inexplicably in very powerful positions who flat out said just as much themselves. Grab em by it, you’re rich, you’re famous, it’s your right, everyone loves you and fears your wealth and power. They let you do it, and if they don’t, so what. What are they gonna do against your team of lawyers on retainer and endless bank account? Nothing. That’s how they operate.

  10. Well, Goodell did “suspend” Irsay in 2014 for six games, which cost him all those game checks and ultimately his starting position at DT.

  11. Jerry Richardson should give Aaron advice so Aaron doesn’t have some guy accuse him of misconduct. That would be weird.

  13. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    December 15, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    It’s too bad for the Panthers that Jerry Richardson is being investigated. But not for my Packers. We like distractions for our opponents right before we play them.
    ________________________________________

    Purples, still the most pathetic trolls on the net

  14. And if the allegations are proven true – even if they find out he did a lot more and a lot worse – what can they do about it? He owns the friggin’ company. He’s not going to fire himself. A fine from the League? The man’s got a gazillion dollars – fining him $1M would be nothing and there is no way he would be fined anywhere near that much.

  15. “The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct. The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.”
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    What did he/they allegedly do? Regardless, the quote above is pretty telling. They say they are taking steps to address and remediate any misconduct and admit they have work to do but will meet their goal of fair and equal treatment. I’m no lawyer but it seems to me that whatever the allegations are, there is likely irrefutable evidence of that specific offense or a history of similar ones. That is a far cry from the usual “my client looks forward to proving his innocence…” that is almost always the only statement put forth prior to litigation.

  17. nfliferfan22 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    oh yeah this is a sham. what are they going to do fire the owner? give me a break!
    ———————-

    Why not? They were going to fire Jones for telling the truth about Goodell, so anything is possible.

  21. “will be overseen by limited owner and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles. Team spokesman Steven Drummond called Bowles “a trusted leader of unquestioned integrity”

    Lol. Erskin Bowles oversaw access to the oval office when Bill Clinton was using his intern as a personal humidor. Sounds like a great pick!

  22. I think some of ALL these allegations, floating around everywhere, is getting to be ridiculous!! To me, it is like if you want to ruin someone’s career/reputation, just accuse them of conduct unbecoming, thus, making it more difficult to believe someone who is truly a victim 😦

  25. brendafortheboyz says:
    December 15, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I think some of ALL these allegations, floating around everywhere, is getting to be ridiculous!! To me, it is like if you want to ruin someone’s career/reputation, just accuse them of conduct unbecoming, thus, making it more difficult to believe someone who is truly a victim 😦
    ——————

    That’s become the modus operandi of Goodell’s NFL. Goodell and Friel completely mocked domestic violence, and got away with it.

  27. “Team spokesman Steven Drummond called Bowles “a trusted leader of unquestioned integrity” and said he will lead an “honest and thorough” investigation.”

    Until they come for him. This sexual harassment, workplace misconduct, whatever you want to call it has become the latest example of liberal thinking gone wild. I’m surprised some women’s group hasn’t called for the sterilization of all men. It has become fashionable to accuse men of sexual misconduct years after the fact. Are we to believe all men are rapists? Makes the average low wage guy wonder if the consensual sex he had years ago was really consensual. Seems like these women are going after the rich guys. Guess I should be happy, I’m poor!

  28. Going to need someone to explain this to me. Did Carolina’s office hire the investigative team, or did the NFL hire them? I ask, because it doesn’t seem possible to have a fair process if:
    A.) you hire an investigator to investigate yourself.
    B.) Goodell (who ‘works for the owners’) hire an investigator to do it.

    Shouldn’t there be an INDEPENDENT investigative council to do this?

  29. So, you really think old rich white guys are under attack? Possibly the most delusional statement I have read and I am a fairly wealthy old white guy.

  30. Good post mrbigstuff. I agree with you. As a practicing attorney for over twenty years, the fan boys know little about employment law and not much else except their Madden games. Carry on fanboys. It’s always amusing.

  31. An accusation is as good as a jury verdict in ’17.

    Let’s try to change that going forward into the new year.

    Disclaimer: I don’t care about Richardson or the Panthers that much. People who are proven guilty should be punished. In a society where accusations are guilt, it’s only a matter of time before you’re accused, no matter how many times you point out the witches or heretics.

  33. So what the heck is workplace misconduct? That could be anything from verbally chewing out someone (who may have deserved it) to Clintonian sexual harrassment. I can’t remember seeing a more vague announcement of misconduct.

  35. Never mind my post above. Did some quick googling and found:

    “ The Panthers hired the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP law firm to lead the investigation”.

    Which translates to:

    “We have investigated ourselves and we have cleared ourselves of any wrongdoings.”

