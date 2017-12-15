John Dorsey: “Total objective” in 2018 is winning AFC North

AP

The Browns opted for a long-term rebuild when they made Sashi Brown the head of their personnel department a couple of years ago, but pulled the plug on that effort last week by firing Brown.

General Manager John Dorsey isn’t planning a similar time frame for the turnaround he was hired to oversee shortly after Brown was dispatched. During an appearance on WKNR 850 on Thursday, Dorsey cited his optimism as the reason for his high expectations for next season.

“I believe we have to be competitive in the AFC North and my total objective going into the ’18 season is to win the AFC North,” Dorsey said via Cleveland.com. “Anything else to me is unacceptable.”

Dorsey said in the same radio appearance that Brown and the rest of the group making personnel decisions didn’t bring in “real players” over the last couple of years. That’s something Dorsey will have to remedy if the team is going to come close to realizing that objective.

He’ll have the loads of cap space and deep surplus of draft picks Brown left behind to put toward that effort. Should those assets pay off as Dorsey hopes, the 2018 executive of the year vote won’t be a suspenseful one although Time Magazine’s Man of the Year choice might be more difficult.