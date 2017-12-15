Johnny Hekker named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Wildfires in California have impacted many of the state’s residents and Rams punter Johnny Hekker has worked to help out those who have been affected.

Hekker and his wife donated diapers, clothes and other goods to a shelter in Ventura County and then went on to organize other relief efforts with the Rams, his teammates and fans in order to provide as much help as possible.

“The Los Angeles wildfires were happening in my back yard, so taking action was a simple way to extend a helping hand to my neighbors in need,” Hekker said.

The NFLPA has named Hekker as their Community MVP for Week 14. Hekker will receive $10,000 for his foundation or a charity of his choice and will join this year’s other winners in becoming eligible for this year’s Byron “Whizzer” White Award.