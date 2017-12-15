Josh Gordon explains what he meant by Browns “disadvantages”

Getty Images

After losing to the Packers in overtime last Sunday, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon took a swipe at Packers cornerback Damarious Randall on Twitter by writing that Randall “couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day.”

Gordon’s post also seemed to take a shot at his own team by mentioning “several of our disadvantages” in reference to the Browns. Gordon explained on Thursday that he wasn’t being critical of any specific teammates, but meant it as a comment on where the team stands at this point of the season.

“The fact that the team’s 0-13, we’re playing behind the 8-ball,” Gordon said, via Cleveland.com. “We have inherent disadvantages. That’s all I meant by that, a struggling team, young team, we’ve got work to get done and a lot of room to improve. I know that. Everybody knows that that watches us play. We’re almost there, but unfortunately we haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

Coach Hue Jackson said he didn’t want Gordon to air his feelings on social media this week, but quarterback DeShone Kizer, who some may have thought was a target of Gordon’s comment, said he didn’t feel upset about anything Gordon wrote.

“He chose to go about it the way he did,” Kizer said. “I’m going to support him through it. I just try to make sure that as we continue to move forward and as he continues to work his way into this offense, that this offense doesn’t look disadvantaged at any point in time.”

That may be a bridge too far for the 2017 season, but eyes in Cleveland have already started turning toward creating a few advantages next time around.