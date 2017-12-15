Josh McCown asked to be a player-coach this weekend

Getty Images

When the 2016 season was nearing an end, Browns coach Hue Jackson said that quarterback Josh McCown could have a spot on the team’s coaching staff in 2017 if he didn’t continue playing.

McCown did continue playing by signing with the Jets, but he’s going to get some coaching experience as well. McCown is on injured reserve after breaking his left hand last week and Jets coach Todd Bowles said that the veteran will be on the sideline as a “player-coach” after asking for that responsibility.

Bowles said the team was thinking about asking him to serve in such a capacity and that he shares Jackson’s belief that McCown is well-suited to a move to coaching.

“Yes, I can see that in him,” Bowles said at his Thursday press conference. “If that’s what he wants to do, I can see him being an excellent coach when he’s done playing. … He has a feel for people, the way he sees the game, the way he relates to people is very important, and he can put all that together.”

McCown, who turns 39 in July, said after his injury that he doesn’t know what’s next for him, but he played well enough this season that there’s likely to be interest in him as a player if that’s what he wants to do. If not, it still seems likely he’ll be remaining around the game.