JuJu Smith-Schuster joins Joe Haden as question marks for Steelers

The Patriots will have tight end Rob Gronkowski in the lineup on Sunday after he served a one-game suspension last week, but it’s less clear if Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be back after his own suspension.

Smith-Schuster has been reinstated following the ban he received for a block to the head of Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, but a hamstring injury clouds his outlook for the showdown between the AFC’s two top teams. Smith-Schuster popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in practice on Thursday and was limited again on Friday before being listed as questionable.

That’s also the listing for cornerback Joe Haden, who has not played since fracturing his fibula in a game against the Colts a little more than a month ago.

Coty Sensabaugh, who has seen an uptick in playing time with Haden out of action, is also listed as questionable. He was a full participant on Friday after missing the last two days with a shoulder injury. Tight end Vance McDonald is the only player ruled out for Pittsburgh.