Kyle Rudolph misses third straight day of practice

Getty Images

The Vikings promoted a tight end from the practice squad this morning, and they didn’t do it for no reason.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph missed his third straight day of practice with an ankle injury, which explains their adding tight end Kyle Carter this morning.

Rudolph isn’t expected to play this week against the Vikings, which would clear the way for David Morgan to start.

Left tackle Riley Reiff returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after missing the rest of the week, so it’s unclear if he’ll be able to go or whether they have to start Rashod Hill there.