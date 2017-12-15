League issues $64,693 in fines from Seahawks-Jaguars game

The league has handed out fines for Sunday’s brouhaha in Jacksonville.

The NFL fined two Seahawks and one Jacksonville player for their part in the ugly final plays after the Jaguars lined up in victory formation. Seattle coach Pete Carroll also was docked $10,000 for “improperly entering the playing field” during the melee.

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette and Seahawks defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson all were ejected in the final few seconds. Fournette was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct; Richardson and Jefferson each were docked $9,115 for unnecessary roughness.

The league would not comment on Jefferson’s attempts to climb into the stands after a fan threw something at him as he left the field following his ejection. That means Jefferson still could face an additional fine.

The NFL, though, did not fine the instigator. Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett set off the fireworks by trying to swipe the ball at the snap before diving into the knees of Jaguars center Brandon Linder. Fournette came to Linder’s defense, and Richardson then threw a punch. Jefferson was ejected on the next play, prompting Carroll to come onto the field in an attempt to play peacemaker.

Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi received a $24,309 fine for verbal abuse of a game official earlier in the game.

