Leonard Fournette misses third straight day of practice, questionable

Getty Images

If the Jaguars are going to continue their push for a playoff berth — and maybe more — they might have to do it without running back Leonard Fournette.

The team announced that he’s questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans, but he missed his third straight day of practice with a quad injury.

Fournette has been sidelined all week after his 24-carry, 101-yard game against the Seahawks last week.

By listing him as questionable, they’ll at least fuel some speculation about whether he’ll be active for the Texans game Sunday, or whether they’ll have to rely on T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory.