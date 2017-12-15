Matt Ryan trusts process as he tries to rebound from three-pick game

Getty Images

Matt Ryan has had more than a week to get over his last outing. He’s put the three interceptions and season-low 55.2 passer rating behind him. Of course, it helped that the Falcons beat the Saints.

“I feel like I’ve got a good process, a good routine that I get into that helps me prepare week in and week out the absolutely best I can,” Ryan said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “I felt like in the game [last Thursday], made a couple of mistakes, but those things happen from time to time.

“But I feel like my process is really good. I feel like I do everything I need to do every week to give me the best chance to play the best I can.”

Ryan won’t repeat as league MVP this season. His numbers aren’t close to what he did last season: He has 772 fewer yards, 13 fewer touchdowns and four more interceptions than he did through 13 games a year ago.

Ryan has struggled the past two games, completing 55 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions. His confidence, though, hasn’t waned.

“You can’t beat yourself up,” Ryan said. “It’s hard enough in this league to go out there. You know every week you’re a week away from being humbled. I learned that early on. I have great belief in myself, but I know it’s a tough league.”