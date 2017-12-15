Michael Floyd wants to stay in Minnesota despite his limited playing time

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd has only nine catches for 78 yards this season. A more telling stat about how little Floyd has contributed comes in his play time: He has participated in only 110 snaps, or 12.1 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, this season.

“It’s kind of crowded there at receiver,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “We’re trying to get Jarius [Wright] involved a little bit more and trying to make sure [Laquon] Treadwell’s still involved and getting [Floyd] involved. It’s hard to get five receivers a lot of reps.”

Despite his limited snaps, Floyd, a St. Paul native, said he wants to re-sign with his hometown Vikings.

“I would like to stay here, for sure,” he said. “I love this place.”

Floyd has played a total of 16 snaps the past three weeks, including five Sunday against Carolina.