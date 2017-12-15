Muhammad Wilkerson showed up late today before Jets benched him

Getty Images

The Jets’ decision to bench defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson for Sunday’s game in New Orleans was the result of him showing up late to work again.

Jets coach Todd Bowles didn’t explain why he decided not to bring Wilkerson on the team flight to New Orleans, but NJ.com reports that it happened after Wilkerson showed up late to this morning’s team meeting.

Wilkerson was also pulled from the starting lineup two weeks ago against the Chiefs because of tardiness, and there have been reports for the last couple of years that he’s regularly late to meetings and practices.

Given that the Jets would owe Wilkerson a $16.75 million guaranteed base salary if he’s still on the team in mid-March, it’s almost impossible to imagine him remaining with the Jets next season. The Jets might even decide to cut, suspend or deactivate Wilkerson for the final two games and say goodbye to him once and for all.