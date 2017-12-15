Muhammad Wilkerson staying home this weekend due to coach’s decision

Getty Images

The Jets benched defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson for a quarter earlier this season because he was late to a meeting and they’ll be doing more than that this weekend.

Coach Todd Bowles announced on Friday that Wilkerson will not travel with the team to New Orleans for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Wilkerson is not injured and Bowles said it is a “coach’s decision” to leave the veteran in New Jersey.

Wilkerson’s brief benching during the team’s win over the Chiefs was the third time in as many years that he’s been disciplined for tardiness and the issue has been a chronic one. It’s not clear if that’s also the reason for this decision, but Bowles said that Wilkerson and linebacker Darron Lee, who was inactive for the K.C. game, would have to earn trust back.

Wilkerson is in the second year of the five-year contract he signed in 2016 and he’s set to make $16.75 million next season. That money is guaranteed on the third day of the 2018 league year and chatter has been that the team will part ways with him before signing on for that payout. Friday’s development supports that notion and opens up the possibility that Wilkerson has already played his final snaps for the Jets.