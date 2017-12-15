NFL has no comment on Jerry Richardson situation

Getty Images

The Panthers have launched an investigation regarding allegations of workplace misconduct against owner Jerry Richardson. The NFL, for now, is saying nothing.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email that the league has no comment on the situation at this time.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL first became aware of the situation this afternoon, when the Panthers informed the league that an investigation has been launched.

It’s unclear why the team and not the league is handling the investigation. The conduct at issue arguably falls within the scope of the Personal Conduct Policy, which could give the league jurisdiction over the situation.

The specific accusations against Richardson are not known, and it’s unclear what, if any, penalties the team could impose on the franchise’s owner.