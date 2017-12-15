No one asks Hue Jackson about John Dorsey’s comments

AP

On Thursday, Browns G.M. John Dorsey submitted to a radio interview that generated several significant headlines. On Friday, Browns coach Hue Jackson met the media for the first time since Dorsey said a lot of things.

And, based on the transcript generated by the team, no one asked Jackson about the two most controversial things Dorsey said.

“The guys who were here before, that system, they didn’t get real players,” Dorsey told ESPN Cleveland. Jackson wasn’t asked a single question about whether he agrees or disagrees with what Dorsey said.

Jackson also wasn’t asked about the more relevant (to Jackson) remarks from Dorsey regarding Dorsey’s failure to categorically declare that Jackson will be back next year.

Jackson was asked one question about Dorsey’s remarks. Specifically, Jackson was asked whether Dorsey explaining that the team needs to get a quarterback affects rookie DeShone Kizer.

“I would hope not at all,” Jackson said. “When you are on the team and playing quarterback, I don’t think you can worry about those things. Just me knowing DeShone, he would tell you he can only worry about what he can control. What he can control is playing well against Baltimore, finishing the season strong. Right now, none of those things matter. Like I said, John is doing an outstanding job in doing what he needs to do to continue to as we move further to put better talent on our team. I think he will look at every area of our football team and see how we can become better, but at the same time, we are in the midst of this season. I don’t think any of that talk bothers any of our players.”

Dorsey surely will be looking at every area of the football team. His failure to say “of course” when asked to confirm that Jackson will be back underscores the reality that every aspect of the team is being evaluated.