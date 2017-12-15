Olivier Vernon fined $18,231 for roughing Dak Prescott

Getty Images

There hasn’t been much to celebrate about the 2017 season for Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon and Week 14 was no exception.

The Giants fell to 2-11 after a 30-10 loss to the Cowboys on their home field and Vernon helped set up the first score of the game by roughing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. PFT has confirmed that Vernon has also been fined $18,231 by the league as a result of the infraction.

Vernon had a strong first season with the Giants in 2016, but has been part of the team-wide collapse in 2017. He has missed four games due to injury and the defense has been a less stingy unit than the one that propelled the Giants to the postseason last year.

He’s set to make $12.75 million next year and is likely to be back to claim it with the Giants looking at $12 million in dead cap space if they were to move on without him.