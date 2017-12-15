Pete Carroll not surprised Michael Bennett avoided fine

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was not surprised Michael Bennett avoided a fine despite the defensive end starting the brouhaha at the end of Seattle’s loss to Jacksonville.

Carroll again defended Bennett, saying Bennett was merely trying to time up the snap and swipe the ball.

“Yeah, he did what I said he did,” Carroll said Friday, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “That’s what happened there and then they got tangled up a little bit.’’

Bennett appeared to roll into Jaguars center Brandon Linder. He was penalized but was not ejected or fined.