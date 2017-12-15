Pitt T Brian O’Neill declares for draft

Getty Images

A third player from the University of Pittsburgh has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Left tackle Brian O’Neill announced his intention to enter the draft in a statement through the school on Friday. He joins wide receiver Quadree Henderson and safety Jordan Whitehead as Panthers players throwing their hat into the ring next year.

O’Neill started his Pitt career as a tight end and redshirted as a freshman before playing at tackle for the last three years. The position switch didn’t take him completely out of a ball-handling role, however. O’Neill scored two rushing touchdowns on gadget plays during the 2016 season.

That doesn’t tend to be part of the job description for NFL tackles, but O’Neill’s athleticism could help him as teams break down the prospects on the offensive line in the weeks and months to come.