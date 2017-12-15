Riley Reiff, Kyle Rudolph doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings expect to get a pair of starting offensive linemen back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but it looks like they’ll be without left tackle Riley Reiff.

Reiff was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after sitting out the last two days with the ankle injury he suffered last weekend, but the team listed him as doubtful to play this week. Rashod Hill is the likely replacement, especially with right tackle Mike Remmers expected back after missing the last five games with a concussion and a back injury.

The Vikings also expect to have center Pat Elflein back in action. Elflein sat out last week with a shoulder injury.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph missed his third straight practice with an ankle injury and joined Reiff in the doubtful category. The Vikings called Kyle Carter up from the practice squad to go with David Morgan, who is expected to play after recovering from a concussion.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who has a rib injury, is the only player ruled out for Minnesota.