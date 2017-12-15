Rob Gronkowski’s on to Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s first meeting with the media since his one-game suspension for a late hit to the back of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s head was a brief one.

Gronkowski took questions for just over two minutes and made it clear that he’s learned from head coach Bill Belichick when it comes to providing answers on your own terms. Several questions had to do with his suspension, but other than saying that he spent last week “just chillin” all the answers were about this weekend’s game against the Steelers.

When asked if he’s reached out to White directly, Gronkowski said he’s “just focused” on Pittsburgh and he said he has “a big game” when asked if it was hard to watch the team lose without him. It was more of the same when Gronkowski was asked if he’s learned anything from the experience.

“I definitely learned from the mistake that I made, for sure, a couple weeks ago, the last game I played in,” Gronkowski said. “But I have a huge game this Sunday, we have a huge game as a team, so I’m just putting all my focus on to the Steelers this week.”

Given the way the Patriots looked without Gronkowski last week, his return is a big deal for the team and, given the importance of the game to the AFC playoff picture, Gronkowski’s focus is right where they want it.