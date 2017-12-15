Robert Woods, Andrew Whitworth on track to play

Getty Images

The Rams badly need a win in Seattle in order to preserve their ability to win the division, given the one-game lead over the Seahawks and that one game the Seahawks won in L.A. earlier this year. And with the game approaching, it’s looking like two key pieces of the offense will indeed be good to go.

Coach Sean McVay addressed on Thursday the status of receiver Robert Woods, who suffered a shoulder injury last month, and tackle Andrew Whitworth, who suffered an ankle injury last week.

“He’s good,” McVay told reporters regarding Woods. “He was out there moving around today and he seems like he’s going to be good to go for the game, so it’s good to have Robert back out there for us.”

Whitworth, who has been an important addition to a previously moribund offense, also should be able to play.

“He should be,” McVay said, explaining that they’ve used a relaxed practice schedule with the lineman who is older than his coach. “We trust that he kind of knows his body pretty well, so been able to defer to him and he feels like he’s going to be good to go.”

The Seahawks beat the Rams 16-10 more than two months ago. Seattle’s defense has changed significantly since then due to injuries, but its offense has improved as well. And the stakes are high for both teams, since the loser could end up being in danger of not making the playoffs.