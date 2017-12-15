Russell Wilson: Aaron Donald best defensive player I’ve seen

Getty Images

It doesn’t hurt that the Seahawks are playing the Rams this week.

But Russell Wilson made it clear the respect he had for their defense, specifically defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Though he’s seen plenty of good ones, Wilson said that Donald was different than the rest.

“When I think about Aaron Donald, he’s probably in my opinion, the best defensive player I’ve ever played against in terms of actually playing in a game against,” Wilson said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “That’s a pretty big statement; I’ve played against some really good guys. I think back to my rookie year and my second year when I played against guys like [49ers linebackers Navarro] Bowman and [Patrick] Willis and all of those guys are in my head, the top guys I’ve ever played.

“I think about a guy like Aaron Donald, he’s definitely there too as well, so I have tremendous respect for how he plays the game. He’s really, really tough, he’s really quick, and he’s pretty special. You look forward to those matchups just because those are things that you’ll remember and those are the things that you’ll tell your kids one day ‘I played against this guy,’ and those are fun things. He’s definitely one of those guys that will probably be a Hall of Famer no doubt.”

Wilson has displayed his respect previously, exchanging jerseys with Donald after their meeting in October.

Donald has four sacks in seven games against Wilson, but has the ability to impact games in ways that transcend the stat sheet.

And while he started slowly this year after skipping training camp, Donald has seven sacks in the last eight games, and hopes to continue that against Wilson with the NFC West title on the line.