Sammy Watkins found out winning is more fun than chasing statistics

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins moved to a new team this summer when the Bills traded him to the Rams and he’s been part of the major turnaround that’s taken his team from the bottom of the barrel to the thick of the playoff race.

Watkins says that he’s undergone a big turnaround as well. Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report recounted covering Watkins early in his time with the Bills and listening to the wideout complain about needing “the ball at least 10 times” a game.

That kind of attitude is nothing new for an NFL wide receiver, but it is one that has evolved over the last few years and Watkins’ move to Los Angeles has him realizing that individual numbers aren’t the only thing in life.

“I was more of a statistics guy then,” Watkins said. “That’s what I was chasing. That’s what I thought the league was about. I had to learn because when you’re losing, things tend to creep into your mind: I should be getting the ball more. If I do get the ball more, we’d be winning. But half the times I did have two touchdowns and 170 yards, we’re losing. I found out that, hey, the fun is in the winning.”

Watkins has 34 catches in 13 games, so he’s well off that pace he desired earlier in his career. He’s scored seven touchdowns, though, and his presence has helped turn the Rams offense from the butt of jokes to an attack that can beat you in a multitude of ways. He’s also been healthy after missing eight games last season and the combination of all those factors seem to have put Watkins in a better frame of mind as his fourth NFL season winds down.