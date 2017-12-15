Sean Payton, Pete Carroll fined $10,000

Getty Images

The NFL warned teams this week that “significant discipline” could be coming for coaches who cross the line with officials.

Now we can quantify what the league considers to be significant.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Saints coach Sean Payton and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll were each fined $10,000 for “improperly entering the playing field.”

Both have big salaries and can afford such a penalty, but the league apparently levied the same punishment to Jaguars assistant coaches Pat Flaherty and Keenan McCardell for the same offense.

Payton was flagged on the field for coming out to argue with officials last Thursday, while the Seahawks and Jaguars were involved in some ugly late-game altercations last week.

Making an example of coaches in addition to players should help drive the NFL’s message home, and encourage coaches to emphasize the league’s point of emphasis.