Steelers hopeful Joe Haden can play on Sunday

The Steelers want to play man-to-man coverage against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. To do it effectively, they need cornerback Joe Haden.

Haden has returned to practice this week after suffering a fractured fibula, participating both Wednesday and Thursday on a limited basis. The Steelers still don’t know whether Haden will be able to play.

“Boy, I hope he does,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Thursday, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“How does he feel tomorrow, that is going to be the biggest thing,” Butler said. “Then, we’ll play as we go.”

Haden’s status takes on added importance because cornerback Cody Sensabaugh hasn’t practiced this week due to a shoulder injury. That puts rookie third-rounder Cameron Sutton in line for his first career start.

The Dolphins short-circuited the New England offense by having two stout man-coverage corners on the outside, by putting one safety closer to the line of scrimmage (in order to take away inside routes), and by putting another safety deep (in order to take away longer passes down the middle of the field). This forced everything to the outside; with Xavien Howard blanketing Brandin Cooks, the passing game couldn’t get going.

The Steelers need Haden to do the same thing to Cooks. It may not matter, however, because the Patriots will have tight end Rob Gronkowski back against Pittsburgh. His absence versus Miami made it easier to shut down the middle of the field.

Whatever the Steelers do, they’ll need to do it better than they have in six prior games under coach Mike Tomlin against Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots are 5-1 during that stretch, with Brady throwing 22 touchdown passes, no interceptions — and with the offense averaging 39.3 points per game.