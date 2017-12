Getty Images

Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Dirk Koetter said Friday. Ward will return to the lineup Sunday against the Falcons.

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion during the team’s Week 12 game against the Falcons. He missed the past two games, losses to the Packers and Lions.

Chris Conte replaced Ward.

In nine games, with three starts, Ward has 27 tackles and two defensed passes.