Texans expect Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins to play

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he expects wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to play Sunday.

Clowney missed practice all week with a knee injury and an illness. He has nine sacks and 20 tackles for losses this season.

The Texans added Hopkins to the injury report on Thursday after he participated in a walk-through Wednesday. His 11 touchdown catches lead the NFL.

The Texans ruled out four players with concussions. Quarterback Tom Savage, inside linebacker Jelani Jenkins, wide receiver Braxton Miller and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm remain in concussion protocol.

Offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who has a groin injury, returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and will play.