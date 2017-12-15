Trai Turner out, Devin Funchess questionable for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers will be down a starting guard against the Packers on Sunday.

Right guard Trai Turner has been ruled out for the game after being placed in the concussion protocol earlier this week. Per reporters at coach Ron Rivera’s press conference on Friday, Rivera said that Amini Silatolu will get the start in his place.

The Panthers have also ruled out linebacker Shaq Thompson for the second straight game with a foot injury.

Rivera also said that wide receiver Devin Funchess is being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but added that Funchess rested on Friday with the intent of having him in the lineup against Green Bay.

The Panthers are trying to improve to 10-4 on the season with a win. Doing so won’t clinch a playoff spot, but would push them into first in the NFC South if the Saints lose and leave them in strong position heading into the final two weeks of the season under any circumstances.