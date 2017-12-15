Trumaine Johnson fined $9,115 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that hurt the team on the field and hurt his wallet this week.

PFT has confirmed that Johnson was fined $9,115 after being flagged for adding some verbal discouragement to Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery after breaking up a pass on third down. The Eagles used the first down to continue driving for a touchdown pass to Jeffery — the last pass Carson Wentz will throw this year as it turns out — and beat the Rams 43-35.

“It was a selfish act, especially on that crucial drive,” Johnson said this week, via the Los Angeles Times. “What I take from it: Celebrate my teammates. It’s not just all about me. If I could take it back, I’d take it back.”

Johnson later left the game with a stinger and is good to go against the Seahawks this Sunday.