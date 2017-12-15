Vikings promote TE Kyle Carter from practice squad

Getty Images

All three of the tight ends on the Vikings’ active roster were dealing with injuries this week, which led to speculation that the team would make a move to add a healthy body before Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The Vikings did exactly that on Friday. The team announced that Kyle Carter has been promoted from the practice squad. Carter spent the last two summers with the Vikings, but this is his first time on a 53-man roster.

He’ll take the spot of Blake Bell, who was placed on injured reserve after missing practice this week with a shoulder injury. Bell had three catches for 19 yards while seeing time in all 13 games this season.

The Vikings have also been without Kyle Rudolph at practice as the starter deals with an ankle injury that forced him to the bench late in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. David Morgan has been practicing, but has yet to receive final clearance from the concussion protocol.