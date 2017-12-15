Washington rules Zach Brown out

Getty Images

Washington linebacker Zach Brown has played through some injuries lately, but when he stacked an illness that kept him off the field all week on top of them, it proved too much.

The team announced that Brown and safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Brown is listed “illness/Achilles/toe/hip” on the report, and any one of those might be enough to keep a guy out of a game between 5-8 and 6-7 teams.

Such that you believe that raw tackles are a viable statistic, Brown has more of them than anyone in the league this year (the statistic is flawed, Brown not so much).

Left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is questionable again, as he usually has been this year, along with linebacker Ryan Anderson (ankle), tackle Morgan Moses (ankle), wide receivers Ryan Grant (ankle) and Maurice Harris (concussion), center Chase Roullier (hand), and defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe) questionable for the contest.