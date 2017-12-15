Week 15 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 15 kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Broncos and it continues with this season’s first two Saturday games. 12 more games will be played on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins put the doubtful category to good use by listing QB Matt Moore (foot), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle, shoulder), S Michael Thomas (knee) and RB Damien Williams (shoulder, illness) that way for Sunday’s game. G Jermon Bushrod (foot) is definitely out and three players — DE Andre Branch (knee), CB Xavien Howard (illness), DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — are considered questionable.

QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) returns to the starting lineup while Nathan Peterman (concussion) is out. T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and G John Miller (ankle) are also out and WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is questionable.

Packers at Panthers

CB Davon House (shoulder, back) will miss Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the Packers lineup. CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder), LB Jake Ryan (knee) and T Jason Spriggs (hip) are questionable to play.

Panthers WR Devin Funchess (shoulder) is listed as questionable, although coach Ron Rivera said he will play. LB Shaq Thompson (foot) and G Trai Turner (concussion) were ruled out and C Tyler Larsen (foot) joins Funchess in the questionable category.

Ravens at Browns

All of the Ravens on this week’s injury report — CB Maurice Canady (knee), G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), C Ryan Jensen (ankle), QB Ryan Mallett (hips), WR Chris Moore (hip), LB Za'Darius Smith (shoulder) and WR Mike Wallace (ankle) — are considered questionable to play.

Three cornerbacks appear on the Browns’ injury report. Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is likely going to sit after being listed as doubtful while Darius Hillary (knee) and Jamar Taylor (foot) are questionable. WR Matt Hazel (hamstring) is in the same category.

Texans at Jaguars

Texans LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), T Kendall Lamm (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion) and QB Tom Savage (concussion) are out for Sunday’s game. LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness), WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) and TE MyCole Pruitt (calf) are listed as questionable with Clowney and Hopkins expected to wind up on the right side of that question.

RB Leonard Fournette (quadricep) missed practice all three days this week, but the Jaguars left the door open by listing him as questionable. Wide receivers Allen Hurns (ankle) and Larry Pinkard (concussion) are out.

Bengals at Vikings

The Bengals ruled out LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and LB Nick Vigil (ankle) on the same day they put LB Kevin Minter (hamstring) on injured reserve. C T.J. Johnson (pectoral) is listed as doubtful. RB Joe Mixon (concussion) and S Shawn Williams (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

It looks like the Vikings will have to go without T Riley Reiff (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) after listing them as doubtful. CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs) was ruled out and LB Emmanuel Lamur (foot) is questionable.

Jets at Saints

DE Muhammad Wilkerson is out for the game, but the reason is a coach’s decision rather than an injury. RB Matt Forte (knee) and G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) are listed as questionable.

DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle) and LB A.J. Klein (groin) won’t play for the Saints. WR Ted Ginn (rib) and G Andrus Peat (groin) drew questionable tags.

Eagles at Giants

The biggest Eagles injury isn’t on the injury report after Carson Wentz was placed on injured reserve. G Stefen Wisniewski (ankle) is the only member of the active roster on the list and he’s questionable to play.

Safety is likely to be a thin spot for the Giants. Nat Berhe (hamstring) is out and Landon Collins (ankle) is doubtful. CB Brandon Dixon (heel, hamstring), WR Roger Lewis (ankle) and WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Redskins

The Cardinals ruled out WR John Brown (toe), LB Gabe Martin (hamstring) and G Earl Watford (ankle). RB Adrian Peterson (neck) was initially ruled out before being placed on injured reserve. TE Jermaine Gresham (illness), DT Josh Mauro (ankle) and DT Corey Peters (ankle) were all listed as questionable.

Redskins LB Zach Brown (illness, toe, achilles, hip) takes this year’s honor for most reasons why he was ruled out of a game. S Montae Nicholson (concussion) was also ruled out while LB Ryan Anderson (ankle), WR Ryan Grant (ankle), WR Maurice Harris (concussion), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand) and T Trent Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

Rams at Seahawks

QB Brandon Allen (back) is doubtful and the rest of the Rams, including WR Robert Woods (shoulder) and LT Andrew Whitworth (knee), are good to go.

LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) is questionable for the Seahawks. If he doesn’t go, they’ll likely be down two linebackers with K.J. Wright (concussion) listed as doubtful. S Kam Chancellor (neck) is out and DT Nazair Jones (ankle) is doubtful.

Patriots at Steelers

Patriots DT Alan Branch (knee) won’t play in the matchup of the AFC’s top two teams. DE Trey Flowers (rib), CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle), LB David Harris (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), S Brandon King (hamstring), DE Eric Lee (ankle), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and DE Deatrich Wise (foot) are all listed as questionable.

The Steelers are waiting to make calls on CB Joe Haden (fibula), CB Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) after listing them as questionable. TE Vance McDonald (shoulder) has been ruled out.

Titans at 49ers

LB Derrick Morgan (knee) is out for the Titans, who listed S Johnathan Cyprien (back) and TE Phillip Supernaw (ankle) as questionable.

Cornerbacks Greg Mabin (calf) and Ahkello Witherspoon (knee) are questionable to play for the 49ers. T Trent Brown (shoulder) is out and expected to have season-ending surgery.

Cowboys at Raiders

The Cowboys ruled out LB Justin Durant (concussion), DE David Irving (concussion) and CB Orlando Scandrick (back). WR Brice Butler (foot), T La'el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), TE James Hanna (knee), LB Sean Lee (hamstring, back) and T Tyron Smith (back) are questionable to play in Sunday’s final game.

Raiders WR Amari Cooper (ankle), DE Mario Edwards (ankle), S Obi Melifonwu (hip), TE Clive Walford (concussion, neck) were ruled out with Melifonwu heading to injured reserve after having surgery on Thursday. CB David Amerson (foot) is set to join them on the sideline after being listed as doubtful. DE Denico Autry (hand, ankle), G Jon Feliciano (concussion) and S Keith McGill (knee) are listed as questionable.