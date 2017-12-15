Xavier Howard played Monday night with the flu

Getty Images

The performance of Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard already was sufficiently impressive to land him the AFC defensive player of the week award. The performance becomes more impressive with the knowledge that he played on Monday night against the Patriots with the flu.

He told reporters on Friday that the bug hit him on Monday morning.

“I was throwing up mostly like water and I had taken some Pedialyte, so I was just throwing that up,” Howard said, adding that he had two IVs to help replenish his fluids. He remained sick during the game.

“I still was throwing up a little bit on the sideline,” Howard said.

He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills, due to the same illness. He said he expects to play, and that he feels “a little bit better.”

The Dolphins have gotten a lot better over the past two weeks, beating the Broncos and Patriots and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. They face Buffalo then the Chiefs in Kansas City before finishing the year against the Bills in Miami.