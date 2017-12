Getty Images

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is back from a two-game absence.

Abdullah, who has been suffering from a neck injury, is good to go today against the Bears.

The Lions’ inactives are RT Rick Wagner, C Travis Swanson, RB Dwayne Washington, RB Zach Zenner, WR Bradley Marquez, G Emmett Cleary and DT Rodney Coe.

The Bears’ inactives are QB Mark Sanchez, DB Deiondre Hall, RB Taquan Mizzell, S Adrian Amos, OL Cameron Lee, DL Rashaad Coward and TE Adam Shaheen.