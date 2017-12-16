Bengals downgrade Joe Mixon to out

Getty Images

As the Bengals try to make a late-season push for a final record at .500, they won’t have one of their best offensive weapons, again.

The Bengals downgraded rookie running back Joe Mixon to out on Saturday, when he didn’t make the trip from Cincinnati to Minnesota for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Mixon, who missed the Week 14 loss to the Bears, suffered the concussion in the Week 13 Monday night game against the Steelers.

The second-round draft pick from Oklahoma has 518 rushing yards on 157 carries this year, good for a per-attempt average of only 3.3 yards. Gio Bernard will get the start in Mixon’s absence.

The Bengals bolstered the tailback position on Saturday by elevating Jarveon Williams from the practice squad. Center-guard T.J. Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.