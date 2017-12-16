Casey Hayward active for Chargers against Chiefs

Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward is active for Saturday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs despite a calf strain that had his listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali, safety Eric Murray and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis are all active for the Chiefs as well despite being listed as questionable as well.

Quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receiver Geremy Davis, cornerback Craig Mager, tackle Michael Ola, tight end Seth Culkin and defensive ends Jeremiah Attaochu and Isaac Rochell are inactive for the Chargers.

Quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines and Keith Reaser, safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Ramik Wilson, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger are the inactive for the Chiefs.

Bryan Witzmann is starting at center for the Chiefs after Mitch Morse was placed on injured reserve on Friday.