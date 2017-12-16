Chiefs take command of AFC West race with 30-13 win over Chargers

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs took advantage of just about every mistake made by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

And the Chargers made many mistakes.

The Chiefs scored 13 points off L.A. turnovers and 10 more points on drives following Chargers’ special teams mistakes in earning a 30-13 victory to take control of the AFC West race with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Kareem Hunt rushed for 155 yards with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown and Marcus Peters intercepted Philip Rivers twice in leading the Chiefs. Alex Smith was also incredibly efficient with just seven incompletions on 30 attempts and 231 yards passing with two touchdowns.

Rivers was intercepted three times in total with Ron Parker getting the third interception of the night. Parker also recovered a fumble from Chargers running back Austin Ekeler as well.

The Chargers were unable to recover a muffed punt by the Chiefs despite having several opportunities to recover the loose ball. Kansas City would drive 82 yards before getting on the board with a 31-yard Harrison Butker field goal late in the first quarter. Ekeler had a chance to down another Chargers punt inside the 5-yard line only to have his momentum carry him into the end zone for a touchback. Four plays later, Smith hit Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 10-0 lead.

Melvin Gordon scored on a 2-yard touchdown and Rivers hit Antonio Gates for a 10-yard touchdown, but it was too little to overcome the errors and turnovers.

Two more Butker field goals and a 5-yard touchdown run by Hunt all come off turnovers to close out the game for the Chiefs.

Gordon finished with 78 yards on 19 carries for the Chargers and added 91 yards on six receptions as well to lead the way in both categories for Los Angeles.