Jaguars newest star was recently sleeping in his car

Getty Images

The Jaguars have plenty of great players. One arrived fairly recently, joining the practice squad in late September, climbing to the active roster in late October, and twice winning the AFC special-teams player of the week award since then.

Receiver Jaydon Mickens, who had been cut by the Raiders in September, had no idea whether he’d stick around in Jacksonville. Faced with the challenge of securing what could be short-term living arrangements, Mickens decided not to.

“If you’re on a month or year lease, you can’t break it,” Mickens said, via Phillip Hellman of the Florida Times-Union. “I didn’t know how long I was going to be here. You can be here for two weeks and then gone tomorrow.”

So Mickens and receiver Larry Pinkard would find a place every night to park their cars, and there they’d sleep. For Mickens, it was a no-brainer to save his money.

“You can go into an offseason and not get paid for six months,” Mickens said. “I would rather save every check if I’m on the practice squad for the whole year and have something to fall back on.”

Mickens was discreet about his choice of sleeping arrangements, telling not many teammates. He also didn’t ask the Jaguars for assistance in securing temporary arrangements.

“I came from nothing,” Mickens said. “I’ve been through way worse.”

Mickens is going through way better now; he’s the first Jaguars player ever to win the special-teams player of the week award twice, thanks to his punt-return skills.