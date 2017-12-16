Kareem Hunt touchdown, Marcus Peters interception give Chiefs 20-13 lead

Getty Images

A 3-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Kareem Hunt coupled with a Marcus Peters interception leading to a Harrison Butker 24-yard field goal has given the Kansas City Chiefs a 20-13 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers through three quarters.

The Chargers grabbed the lead on their first possession of the third quarter as Philip Rivers connected with Antonio Gates for a 10-yard touchdown to cap an 88-yard scoring drive.

However, the Chiefs answered back with a lengthy scoring drive of their own, marching 69 yards on 12 plays before Smith and Hunt connected to put Kansas City back on top, 17-13.

Just two plays into Los Angeles’ next drive, Rivers threw into double coverage toward wide receiver Tyrell Williams only to have it intercepted. Peters returned the ball 62 yards to the Chargers’ 6-yard line to set up the Butker field goal. A third down pass to Hunt in the end zone was ruled incomplete and upheld upon review to limit the Chiefs to only the field goal and not Hunt’s second touchdown of the quarter.