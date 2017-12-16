Key players on both teams ruled out for Falcons-Buccaneers Monday night

Getty Images

When the Falcons have the ball against the Buccaneers on Monday night, both teams will be at less than 100 percent.

The Falcons have announced that running back Tevin Coleman and starting guard Andy Levitre will both miss Monday’s game. Coleman still hasn’t been cleared from a concussion he suffered last week against the Saints, while Levitre has been dealing with a triceps injury.

But the Buccaneers’ defense may be in worse shape than the Falcons’ offense: Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) are all out.

Monday night’s game is a big one for the 8-5 Falcons, who are fighting for a playoff spot. The Buccaneers are out of playoff contention, but Dirk Koetter may be coaching for his job.